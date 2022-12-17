Lido wstETH (WSTETH) Price Hits $1,290.16 on Major Exchanges

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Lido wstETH has a total market capitalization of $948.41 million and approximately $9.87 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido wstETH token can now be purchased for $1,290.16 or 0.07690273 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lido wstETH has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001766 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $880.13 or 0.05251360 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.88 or 0.00488562 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000204 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,851.62 or 0.28947522 BTC.
Lido wstETH Token Profile
Lido wstETH’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.
Lido wstETH Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido wstETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido wstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
