LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded LightInTheBox from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.
LightInTheBox Stock Performance
Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. LightInTheBox has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $1.36.
About LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
