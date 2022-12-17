Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Short Interest Update

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,780,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the November 15th total of 7,160,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lilium

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lilium by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Lilium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lilium by 15,976.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lilium by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lilium alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Lilium from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lilium from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Lilium Stock Performance

About Lilium

Shares of NASDAQ LILM opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. Lilium has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $9.07.

(Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.