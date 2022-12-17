Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €350.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €350.00 ($368.42) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LIN. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($278.95) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €340.00 ($357.89) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DZ Bank set a €363.00 ($382.11) price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from €350.00 ($368.42) to €355.00 ($373.68) in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock opened at €307.55 ($323.74) on Tuesday. Linde has a one year low of €244.00 ($256.84) and a one year high of €334.70 ($352.32). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €308.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €294.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $152.05 billion and a PE ratio of 43.22.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.