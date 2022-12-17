Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Short Interest Down 15.6% in November

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the November 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.35.

Linde stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $329.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,857,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,667. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $314.79 and its 200 day moving average is $299.69. The company has a market cap of $162.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,039,000. American Trust boosted its position in Linde by 19.5% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 20,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Linde by 0.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 202,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

