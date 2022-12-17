Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Stake Cut by TT International Asset Management LTD

TT International Asset Management LTD cut its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the period. Lindsay accounts for 0.2% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lindsay by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,133,000 after purchasing an additional 104,363 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lindsay by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,179,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lindsay by 11.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,303,000 after buying an additional 41,870 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Lindsay by 3.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 284,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,618,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Lindsay by 24.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 273,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,070,000 after buying an additional 52,936 shares during the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE LNN traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.37. 296,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,123. Lindsay Co. has a 52 week low of $116.77 and a 52 week high of $183.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.05). Lindsay had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

