LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Short Interest Up 10.9% in November

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the November 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LKQ Trading Down 1.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in LKQ by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in LKQ by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.38. LKQ has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.04.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

