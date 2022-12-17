Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.2% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 30.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.1% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $1,844,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $477.86.

NYSE:LMT opened at $481.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.83. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $333.42 and a one year high of $498.95. The company has a market capitalization of $126.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

