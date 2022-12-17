Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 4.9% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $225,000. Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $2,690,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 234.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 53,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,894,000 after acquiring an additional 37,774 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17,410.5% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 58,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,525,000 after purchasing an additional 57,977 shares during the period. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the third quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $481.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $333.42 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $467.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.83. The company has a market capitalization of $126.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.