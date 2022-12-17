Locus Chain (LOCUS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $50.13 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0314 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $50.13 million and $955,472.68 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

