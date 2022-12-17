Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the November 15th total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Lojas Renner Price Performance

LRENY opened at $3.88 on Friday. Lojas Renner has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99.

Lojas Renner Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.0243 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This is an increase from Lojas Renner’s previous dividend of $0.02.

About Lojas Renner

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, domestic appliances, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles.

