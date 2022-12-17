Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Short Interest Update

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the November 15th total of 156,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Lotus Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LTSRF remained flat at $0.13 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 376,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,487. Lotus Resources has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.

About Lotus Resources

Lotus Resources Limited explores for, develops, and evaluates mineral properties in Australia and Africa. The company holds an 85% interest in the Kayelekera uranium project located in Malawi, Africa; and the Livingstonia project located in northern Malawi, southern Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

