Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,283 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Astrantus Ltd now owns 4,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LPX opened at $61.85 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.19. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 77.64%. The firm had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.81 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 5.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

