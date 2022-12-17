Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 2.1% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after acquiring an additional 824,915 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $406,063,000 after acquiring an additional 713,735 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.79.

NYSE LOW opened at $206.14 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $260.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.75. The company has a market cap of $127.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

