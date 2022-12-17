LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 810,500 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the November 15th total of 968,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at LTC Properties

In other news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,277.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 585.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in LTC Properties by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTC Properties Trading Down 3.4 %

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of LTC stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.91. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a current ratio of 15.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Articles

