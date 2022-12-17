Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $321.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $410.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $334.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.56.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LULU. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.92.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

