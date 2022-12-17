Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LITE. Northland Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $119.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $107.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Lumentum Price Performance

Lumentum stock opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $51.68 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average of $75.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lumentum

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 187.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

