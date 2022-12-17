Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Down 6.5% This Week

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $122.49 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $882.67 or 0.05281167 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.35 or 0.00486759 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,820.30 or 0.28840694 BTC.

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars.

