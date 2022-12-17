LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $643.41

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €643.41 ($677.27) and traded as high as €729.50 ($767.89). LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares last traded at €727.40 ($765.68), with a volume of 380,723 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €800.00 ($842.11) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €710.00 ($747.37) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €749.00 ($788.42) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays set a €840.00 ($884.21) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €720.00 ($757.89) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €674.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €644.16.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

