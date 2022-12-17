LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Short Interest Update

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,550,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the November 15th total of 6,660,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.63.

LYB stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,601,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,222. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.21 and a 200 day moving average of $85.73. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,347,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,435,108,000 after buying an additional 271,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,095,052,000 after acquiring an additional 198,318 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,816,000 after acquiring an additional 272,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,392,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,629,000 after purchasing an additional 360,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

