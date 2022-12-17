M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 749,300 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the November 15th total of 915,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MHO. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,084,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,681,000 after acquiring an additional 97,761 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,798,000 after acquiring an additional 19,575 shares during the period. Towle & Co grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 603,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,921,000 after acquiring an additional 88,980 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,676,000 after acquiring an additional 146,345 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 454,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,472,000 after acquiring an additional 148,882 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MHO stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.10. 562,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,092. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.59. M/I Homes has a 1 year low of $34.33 and a 1 year high of $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MHO shares. StockNews.com cut M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on M/I Homes from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

