Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Up 33.3% in November

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mace Security International Trading Down 7.3 %

MACE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,158. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19. Mace Security International has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.99.

About Mace Security International

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace brand, as well as self defense products for women.

