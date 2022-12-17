Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Short Interest Update

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the November 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,988,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Majic Wheels Stock Performance

Shares of MJWL stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Majic Wheels has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

Majic Wheels Company Profile

Majic Wheels Corp. focuses on disruptive industries of Fintech and software development by means of acquisitions. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

