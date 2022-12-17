Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Down 47.6% in November

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the November 15th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Major Drilling Group International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MJDLF remained flat at $7.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,316. Major Drilling Group International has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.82.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

Featured Stories

