Maker Price Hits $543.66 on Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Maker has a market capitalization of $531.50 million and approximately $18.80 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can now be purchased for about $543.66 or 0.03256828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maker has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Maker

Maker’s launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

