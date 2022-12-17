Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Short Interest Up 20.1% in November

Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the November 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mandom Stock Performance

MDOMF opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75. Mandom has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $567.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of -0.03.

About Mandom

Mandom Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

