Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Short Interest Update

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,615,000 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the November 15th total of 2,845,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Marathon Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Gold stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. 97,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,267. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.68.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGDPF. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. CIBC cut their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.