Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 146.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,244 shares of company stock valued at $28,908,270. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.0 %

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

NYSE MPC opened at $109.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $59.96 and a one year high of $127.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

