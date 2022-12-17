Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MPC opened at $109.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $59.96 and a 12 month high of $127.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.87 and its 200-day moving average is $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.18%.

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,244 shares of company stock worth $28,908,270. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

