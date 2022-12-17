Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAKSY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 150 ($1.84) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 145 ($1.78) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $2.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $7.09.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

