Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 415.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,790 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,537 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Marriott International by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,497,000 after buying an additional 1,076,070 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 200.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,594,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 32.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,693,000 after buying an additional 1,055,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.36.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.0 %

Marriott International stock opened at $153.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.74. The stock has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

