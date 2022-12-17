Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $399.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $409.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $397.56.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $348.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $343.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

