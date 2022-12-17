Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Short Interest Up 15.8% in November

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,200 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the November 15th total of 138,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 113,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matrix Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Matrix Service by 32.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 237,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 57,968 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 903,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 124,760 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 900.0% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 19.5% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 315,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 51,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Trading Up 4.1 %

MTRX traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 160,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,172. The company has a market cap of $171.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.68. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $200.72 million during the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Matrix Service will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

