Maurice Herrera Sells 2,800 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,281.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 2.9 %

ATGE stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average of $37.93.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $354.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATGE. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 98,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

