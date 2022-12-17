McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,821 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 2.5% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $266.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.34 and its 200 day moving average is $256.70.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

