McLean Asset Management Corp Buys New Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 131,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 16,514 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 444,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.30. 4,349,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,009,252. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $63.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.55.

