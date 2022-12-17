McLean Asset Management Corp Buys Shares of 573 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.11.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $431.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,097,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.53. The stock has a market cap of $130.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.37%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

