McLean Asset Management Corp Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

McLean Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,814,000 after buying an additional 25,636,928 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856,794 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699,674 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $431,952,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,746 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BSV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.87. 6,188,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,141,043. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $81.27.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

