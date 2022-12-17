McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,275 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281,068 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $133,046,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,431,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,984 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.92.

