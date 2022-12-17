McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP stock opened at $84.28 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $116.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.65.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.