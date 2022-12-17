Medifast, Inc. (MED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.64 on February 7th

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 1.64 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

Medifast has raised its dividend by an average of 37.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Medifast has a dividend payout ratio of 49.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Medifast to earn $13.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.

Medifast stock opened at $116.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.18. Medifast has a 1-year low of $96.00 and a 1-year high of $221.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.55.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.41. Medifast had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 89.82%. The company had revenue of $390.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medifast will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 561 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.06 per share, for a total transaction of $58,938.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,499 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,584.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medifast by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,532,000 after purchasing an additional 138,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Medifast by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,916,000 after purchasing an additional 22,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Medifast by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medifast during the third quarter worth about $11,336,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Medifast by 131.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 38,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MED. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

