MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.21.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MEG shares. CIBC dropped their price target on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MEG opened at C$17.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.31. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$10.03 and a 52 week high of C$24.47. The stock has a market cap of C$5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.97.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

