MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Cut to C$21.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEGGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MEG. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$21.21.

Shares of MEG opened at C$17.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.49. The firm has a market cap of C$5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 5.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.31. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$10.03 and a 12-month high of C$24.47.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

