Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Short Interest Down 34.7% in November

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 722,600 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the November 15th total of 1,106,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

MPNGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Meituan in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Meituan from 210.00 to 170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Meituan from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of MPNGF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 594 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,775. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.94. Meituan has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $31.07.

Meituan operates an e-commerce platform for various services. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food delivery segment provides consumers place orders of food prepared by merchants. The In-store, Hotel & Travel segment offers consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels and attractions.

