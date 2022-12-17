MELD One Day Volume Tops $805,968.26 (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. One MELD token can now be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MELD has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. MELD has a total market capitalization of $48.18 million and approximately $805,968.26 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MELD Token Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,853,921,912 tokens. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.0167361 USD and is down -6.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $904,570.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

