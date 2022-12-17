Metahero Price Reaches $0.0033 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Metahero has a total market cap of $16.91 million and $606,353.17 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $242.65 or 0.01449174 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009750 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022330 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00033701 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000489 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $283.00 or 0.01690167 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.