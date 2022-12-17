Metawar 1-Day Volume Hits $8.27 (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Metawar has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Metawar token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metawar has a market cap of $173.09 million and $8.27 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Metawar

Metawar’s genesis date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00082526 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

