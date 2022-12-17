MetisDAO Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $16.66 or 0.00099683 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $73.39 million and $3.38 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00014130 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037042 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00040510 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005977 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020268 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00228809 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000092 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.92464934 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,537,156.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.