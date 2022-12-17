MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Short Interest Update

MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

MINEBEA MITSUMI Trading Down 0.7 %

MNBEY traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.94. MINEBEA MITSUMI has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $58.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.39.

MINEBEA MITSUMI Company Profile

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, MITSUMI Business, and U-Shin business segment.

