MinePlex One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.03 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, MinePlex has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $37.32 million and $5.03 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000723 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 308,443,336 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

